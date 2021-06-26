Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

