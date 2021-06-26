Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.70 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BTRS stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.