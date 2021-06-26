Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,136 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8,091.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 94,269 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

