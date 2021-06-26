Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $1.11 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

