Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $11.54 million and $1.11 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.82 or 0.99080993 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.