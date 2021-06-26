BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $29,553.63

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $29,553.63 and approximately $104.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007892 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.