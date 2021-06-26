Block-Logic One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,868.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $558,678.86 and approximately $41,868.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.