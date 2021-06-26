Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00052210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00572414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037756 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.