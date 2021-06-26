Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance One Day Volume Reaches $14,086.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $558,733.60 and approximately $14,086.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,774 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

