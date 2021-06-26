Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Achieves $284,264.28

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $284,264.28 and approximately $186.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

