BLOCKv Trading 34.9% Lower This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and $949,775.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

