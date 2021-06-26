Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $195,051.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

