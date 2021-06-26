B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.31.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

