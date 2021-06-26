Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($11.22). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13), with a volume of 130,981 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 829.67.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

