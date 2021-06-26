BOLT Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $3.19 million and $30,879.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

