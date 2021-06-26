BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004122 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $166,588.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,806.74 or 0.99900286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,024 coins and its circulating supply is 905,236 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

