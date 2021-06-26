Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Reaches $0.0115

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $100,342.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

