Bondly (BONDLY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $789,133.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $789,133.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.