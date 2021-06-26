BOOM Price Tops $0.0070 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. BOOM has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $116,346.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,770,080 coins and its circulating supply is 778,739,348 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

