Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.74. Boralex shares last traded at C$37.19, with a volume of 274,463 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.09.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

