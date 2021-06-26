BoringDAO (BOR) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $341.54 or 0.01103843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $118,106.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,990 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.