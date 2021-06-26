BOSAGORA Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $39.63 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

