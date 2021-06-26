BOScoin Reaches One Day Volume of $12,668.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $12,668.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

