Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

