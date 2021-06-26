Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0013 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $302,448.40 and approximately $77,564.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

