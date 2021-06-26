Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,081 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Bank OZK worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

