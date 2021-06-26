Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 314,323 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,323 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Amcor worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

