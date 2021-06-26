Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,611 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AutoNation worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

