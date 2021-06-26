Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -408.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

