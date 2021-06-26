Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

CAT opened at $216.31 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.45 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

