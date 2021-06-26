Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

