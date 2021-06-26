Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 740,317 shares of company stock worth $45,237,635 and have sold 669,822 shares worth $40,644,003. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.