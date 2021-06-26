Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 67,965 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

