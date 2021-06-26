Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $633.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.48 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $608.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

