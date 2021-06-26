Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 185.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of LGI Homes worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.62 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

