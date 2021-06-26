Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,562 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

