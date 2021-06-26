Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Air Lease worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.