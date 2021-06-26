Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Enstar Group worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $147.04 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

