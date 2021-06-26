Bridge Mutual Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.64 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $500,745.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,219,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

