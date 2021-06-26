Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MNRL opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

