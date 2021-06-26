Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 106,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,649. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.15 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

