Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.75 Million

Jun 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post $84.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.30 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $518.25 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

