Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,784. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

