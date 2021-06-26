Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 65,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

