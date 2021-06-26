Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report $1.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 million. electroCore posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.71 on Friday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

