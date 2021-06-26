Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Points International posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOM. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCOM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. Points International has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $254.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.59.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.