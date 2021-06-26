BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. 515,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

