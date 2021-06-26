BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

