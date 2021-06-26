Burger Swap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.66 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $46.00 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00011688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,759,416 coins and its circulating supply is 12,384,416 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

