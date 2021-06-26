Burst (BURST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,544.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and $23,544.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

